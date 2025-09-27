Hyderabad Floods: CM Reviews Musi Overflow
Hyderabad: Heavy overnight rainfall has left hundreds homeless in Hyderabad as the Musi River overflowed, inundating low-lying areas on Friday night.
In response to rising floodwaters, the CM directed officials to take necessary precautions in all low-lying areas and evacuate residents to safer locations. Rehabilitation and relief measures will be provided to the evacuated families at relief camps.
The Chief Minister personally reviewed rescue operations for passengers stranded at MGBS bus station, which was inundated at midnight. He maintained constant communication with officials, instructing them to ensure the safe evacuation of all stranded passengers and to divert incoming buses from alternative routes.
Considering the ongoing Dasara and Bathukamma festivities, CM Revanth Reddy urged TGSRTC officials to take all measures to ensure passengers reach their destinations safely from MGBS.
Following the IMD forecast predicting another day of heavy rains in Hyderabad, the CM ordered the Police, Traffic, HYDRAA, GHMC, and Electricity departments to remain on high alert and participate actively in rescue and relief operations across affected areas.
Revanth Reddy also instructed officials to install display boards at all water stagnation points and areas where Musi River water has reached dangerous levels. He emphasized that traffic diversions should be implemented without causing inconvenience to commuters.