Hyderabad: Heavy overnight rainfall has left hundreds homeless in Hyderabad as the Musi River overflowed, inundating low-lying areas on Friday night.

Sudden flooding caught residents of several areas off guard. Overflow from the Himayatsagar reservoir, filled by rain in Vikarabad, caused water to submerge the Chaderghat area. Low-lying neighborhoods such as Lower Chaderghat and Moosarambagh saw bridges inundated, forcing closures and evacuation of residents. The Musi River is currently flowing at high speed, with outflows reaching 22,000 cusecs overnight. Officials warn that outflows may rise to 30,000–35,000 cusecs today, which is about one-third of the 2020 flood level. Authorities have urged people living along the riverbanks to stay safe. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assessed the flood situation along the Musi River, which is in spate due to incessant rains and the release of water from the overflowing Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs.

In response to rising floodwaters, the CM directed officials to take necessary precautions in all low-lying areas and evacuate residents to safer locations. Rehabilitation and relief measures will be provided to the evacuated families at relief camps. The Chief Minister personally reviewed rescue operations for passengers stranded at MGBS bus station, which was inundated at midnight. He maintained constant communication with officials, instructing them to ensure the safe evacuation of all stranded passengers and to divert incoming buses from alternative routes. Considering the ongoing Dasara and Bathukamma festivities, CM Revanth Reddy urged TGSRTC officials to take all measures to ensure passengers reach their destinations safely from MGBS. Following the IMD forecast predicting another day of heavy rains in Hyderabad, the CM ordered the Police, Traffic, HYDRAA, GHMC, and Electricity departments to remain on high alert and participate actively in rescue and relief operations across affected areas. Revanth Reddy also instructed officials to install display boards at all water stagnation points and areas where Musi River water has reached dangerous levels. He emphasized that traffic diversions should be implemented without causing inconvenience to commuters.

Telangana Rainfall Forecast

According to weather watchers, the depression over North-East Telangana is expected to move towards the Marathwada region by night. Widespread heavy rains are likely in West and Central Telangana, with localized very heavy rains in some districts. Hyderabad is expected to remain cool and gloomy, with light to moderate rains continuing till evening and night.

TELANGANA RAINFALL FORECAST | 27TH SEPTEMBER



DEPRESSION EFFECT DAY-3 (FINAL)



Depression is currently over NORTH-EAST TELANGANA and will move towards MARATHWADA region by night.



WEST & CENTRAL Telangana:

Widespread HEAVY RAINS likely, with Localized VERY HEAVY RAINS in a few… pic.twitter.com/1UVqcmJPse — Hyderabad Rains (@Hyderabadrains) September 27, 2025







