Hyderabad: On World Water Day (March 22) it would be worthy to pay a tribute to the practitioners of a profession whose livelihood revolves around the use of water and yet they set standards when it comes to water conservation — the friendly washerman.

Although washermen, belonging to the Rajaka community, are past their glory days following the advent of washing machines, hospitals, hotels, lodges, caterers, salons and tent houses, among others, depend on them.

Most of them wash clothes at ghats like Musi and at Lower Tank Bund and hardly use HMWS&SB tap water.

Around 60 to 70 washermen work at the Lower Tank Bund dhobi ghat. “We use water that flows out from Tank Bund. The clothes which we wash are not what one wears but mostly towels and bed spreads. We never use water that is supplied in localities,” said one of them.

The ghat, also known as Kukkala Thumu, was built by the Nizams. An elderly washerman said that stray dogs were killed at the spot previously, giving it its name.

To make it convenient for dhobis, permanent tubs and bore wells have been built at the ghat. Adjacent to the stream is an open space where they dry the clothes.

Rachakonda Krishan said, “I have been coming here for 21 years. It has been a family profession passed on from generation to generation. I dread to say that this will be the last generation into the profession. Most youngsters have moved over to other jobs.”

Mudhikonda Prem Kumar, said, “My two children go to school. Washing clothes involves hard work and you need to be strong.” He said the ghat was generally used by washermen from Musheerabad, Bhoiguda and surrounding areas.