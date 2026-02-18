Hyderabad: Collector orders Probe into Excess Fees Collected By Colleges

Hyderabad: Allegations that engineering colleges are collecting fees beyond the approved structure have reached the Hyderabad District Collector’s office, prompting formal communication to higher education authorities.

A grievance filed through the Prajavani portal by Devarala Rakesh Yadav has been forwarded by district collector Harichandana Dasari to V. Balakista Reddy, chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), and T. Kishen Kumar Reddy, vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), for further action. The collector has directed the authorities to conduct an enquiry, submit a report, and inform the complainant directly.

Yadav, a National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) leader, alleged that certain engineering colleges are collecting fees in violation of the prescribed structure. He demanded strict action if violations are proved, refunds for affected students, and regular inspections to prevent recurrence.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Yadav said he had earlier approached the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) against three colleges — Sridevi Engineering College, JB Institute of Engineering and Technology (JBIET), and Joginpally B.R. Engineering College (JBREC) — alleging excess fee collection.

Following this, AICTE wrote to JNTUH to examine the issue. The JNTUH registrar issued notices to JBIET and JBREC, seeking explanations within a week. According to Yadav, one college initially denied the allegations, after which he submitted documentary evidence. Another notice was then issued, but with no response even after three weeks, he escalated the matter through the Prajavani portal, leading to the collector’s intervention.