No Romance: Cab driver's notice to passengers viral

Telangana
DC Correspondent
21 Oct 2024 6:42 PM GMT
No Romance: Cab drivers notice to passengers viral
A passenger shared a photo of the notice on X.

Hyderabad: A notice, warning passengers against indecent behaviour, displayed inside what seems to be a taxi cab in Hyderabad has gone viral on social media. The notice reads: "WARNING!! NO ROMANCE THIS IS A CAB NOT YOUR PRIVATE PLACE OR OYO SO PLEASE KEEP DISTANCE AND STAY CALM."

A passenger shared a photo of the notice on X, which was reshared by the city-based X handle Hi Hyderabad. The post has evoked mixed reactions from Twitteratti, some praising the driver for "An ethical & essential message for the Cab passengers".




