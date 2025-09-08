Hyderabad: Abandoned Plastic Factory Catches Fire

Hyderabad: An abandoned plastic factory caught fire at Mailardevpally in Katedan on Sunday. The factory was uninhabited for two years, police said. Chandrayangutta’s fire department rushed to the accident site and doused the fire after getting information.

Speaking with Deccan Chronicle, an official said, “The place has been empty for two years, and no one goes into it. We got a fire call, and immediately rushed to the spot and doused the fire.”

The roof of the building was gutted, and thick smoke engulfed the area. Firefighters are assuming a short circuit in the building might have led to the fire spreading through the building.

GHMC Worker Run Over, Driver Nabbed

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old GHMC sanitation worker was run over by a trailer truck on the Basheerbagh-Liberty road at around 8 am on Sunday. While the victim, Renuka, was crossing the road from Basheerbagh to go towards Tank Bund, the vehicle, going towards Liberty crossroads from Basheerbagh, allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit her.

According to Saifabad assistant sub-inspector P. Balaraju, Renuka had been working with the GHMC for 15 years. She was a resident of Gudimalkapur and was responsible for clearing the debris at the Basheerbagh-Liberty Road stretch.

Renuka suffered severe head and face injuries and was shifted to a private hospital by her colleagues. At the hospital, doctors declared her dead. Her body was shifted to the Osmania mortuary for postmortem examination. Police registered a case and arrested the tusker driver, Gajanand.

The GHMC expressed its condolences to the family of Renuka. Corporation commissioner R.V. Karnan rushed to the hospital, paid respects to the departed, and sought details of the incident from officials.

Car Crashed into Police Vehicle Killing Woman, Injuring Others

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman died and several others including police staff on duty were injured when her car hit a police vehicle, which rammed into a mini-lorry, in Langar Houz on Saturday night.

According to Langar Houz sub-inspector Rambabu, the deceased, Kashvi, was travelling with two women in the backseat, driver Akshat and co-driver Tanush. All the five were under the influence of alcohol. Police seized liquor bottles from the car.

Langar Houz detective inspector (DI), who was on duty along with two others, was outside the police vehicle and was checking the mini-lorry that was carrying chicken.

The car, being driven at high speed, rammed into the police vehicle, which further rammed into the mini-lorry, leading to the cops, the mini-lorry driver and the two women in the passenger seat sustaining injuries.

While the rest were out of danger, Kashvi and Tanush were critically injured and were shifted to a private hospital for treatment, where Kashvi died on the way. The condition of Tanush was stated to be critical.

A case was registered and Kashvi’s body was shifted to the Osmania mortuary for postmortem examination.

Constable Dies of Heart Attack During Immersion

Hyderabad: A constable from the Ghatkesar traffic police died of a heart attack while dancing during the nimmajanam celebrations in Malkajgiri on Saturday night.

According to the Malkajgiri police, the victim, K. David, had completed his duty around 2 pm and left for the nimmajanam in his locality in Anandbagh. In the evening, while dancing, David apparently suffered a heart attack and fell to the ground. He was shifted to a private hospital in Anandbagh in Malkajgiri.

The doctors conducted tests and recommended his family to shift him to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. Around 4 am, duty doctors at the Gandhi Hospital declared him brought dead. He was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem examination. A case was registered at the Malkajgiri police station and further investigation is underway.

Man Loses Rs 27.5 Lakh in Matrimony Scam

HYDERABAD: A Chandrayangutta resident lost Rs.27.5 lakh after the scamster posed as a bride and lured them into investing in cryptocurrency, on a matrimonial site.

According to cybercrime officials, the woman, claiming to be from London and originally from Chennai, befriended the victim, said to be about 30 years old, online and gained his trust by promising marriage. Once they got close, she persuaded him to invest in bitcoin trading through a fake platform.

The victim invested Rs.27.5 lakh using his savings, loans, and money borrowed from friends. His account balance on the portal showed `1.34 crore, but when he tried to withdraw, the fraudsters demanded 10 per cent as “tax”, around `13.47 lakh. Realising he was scammed, he reached out to the Hyderabad cybercrime police, who further registered a case and are investigating.

The cybercrime police urged citizens to invest only in channels recognised by RBI or SEBI. In case one does fall prey to a cybercrime, they can report it either on www.cybercrime.gov.in or on cybercrime helpline 1930.