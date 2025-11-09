How Saudi Arabia is Empowering Over 2.3M Indian Workers

In Saudi Arabia’s thriving labor market, Indian workers have long been a vital force driving progress and prosperity. Today, they form one of the largest expatriate communities in the Kingdom — over 2.3 million strong. According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD), 1,722,930 Indians work in the private sector, while 599,241 serve as domestic workers, making India the third-largest expatriate community after Bangladesh and Pakistan.

But beyond the numbers lies a story of partnership, reform, and respect — a story of how Saudi Arabia is reshaping its labor system to protect every worker’s dignity and ensure fairness between employer and employee.

Over the last few years, the Kingdom has introduced several groundbreaking initiatives to modernize its labor environment. In 2021, the Labor Reform Initiative (LRI) was launched — a bold step that officially abolished the traditional ‘kafala’ system, replacing it with a framework that grants expatriates more freedom of movement and job mobility. Workers can now transfer employment, and even apply for exit and re-entry visas automatically, without needing employer approval. It’s a quiet revolution — one that empowers workers while strengthening trust between all sides.

To ensure wages are paid fairly and on time, the MUSANED platform plays a key role. It connects directly with Saudi banks under the Wage Protection System (WPS), guaranteeing that salaries reach workers safely every month. The system also helps prevent wage violations and brings transparency into every transaction. As of now, all domestic workers’ salaries are gradually being integrated into this digital wage system — a move that will soon cover every household in the country.