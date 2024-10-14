Baba Siddique, a veteran politician and former Maharashtra minister, was tragically shot dead by armed assailants in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Known for his close ties to Bollywood, Siddique was reportedly instrumental in resolving one of the entertainment industry's most-talked-about feuds between Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan. His grand Iftar parties were a hallmark of his social influence, with a notable event in 2013 marking the historic reconciliation between the two superstars.



The rift between Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan began in 2008 after a heated argument at Katrina Kaif's birthday party, leaving them estranged for nearly five years. It was during Siddique's 2013 Iftar party that the two megastars came face-to-face. With Siddique carefully orchestrating the meeting, Shahrukh greeted Salman's father, Salim Khan, and the two actors embraced in a moment that went viral, signaling an end to their long-standing feud.

Siddique downplayed his role in the reconciliation, stating, "They both wanted it. Allah shows the way. I had no role to play."

However, Bollywood insiders credited him for his diplomatic skills and his ability to unite two of the biggest names in Indian cinema. His death has left both the political and entertainment worlds in mourning, with Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan reportedly devastated by the loss of a man who once brought them back together.