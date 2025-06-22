Honeymoon Murder: Property Dealer, Security Guard Arrested

Bhopal: Property dealer Shilom James, the custodian of the flat used as her ‘hideout’ by Sonam while she was on the run after allegedly killing her husband Raja Raghuvamsi during their honeymoon in Shillong last month, along with a security guard was arrested in Indore on charges of concealing evidence, police said on Sunday.

The arrest came after the special investigation team (SIT) of Meghalaya police, probing the sensational incident, recovered the footage of a CCTV installed in the locality where Sonam was allegedly put in a flat in Dewas Naka area in Indore for over a week before fleeing to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh on June seven, a senior police officer said.

In the footage, James was reportedly seen carrying a bag while leaving Dewas Naka area in a car, the police officer said, requesting not to be quoted.

The property dealer had made an agreement with Vishal Chouhan, one of the accused in the murder case, on May 30 to rent out the G-one flat for two months.

Police investigation indicated that Sonam arrived in Indore on May 26, three days after Raja was killed near a waterfall in Shillong, and stayed in a local hotel before shifting to the flat on May 30 where she stayed till June seven.

She had reportedly left Indore on June seven and surrendered before police in Ghazipur on June nine.

The Meghalaya police recently searched the flat for a bag which was reportedly carried by Sonam.

Sources said the police had however left the flat empty-handed.

The Meghalaya police on Sunday took James to the place where he allegedly burnt the bag.

The police reportedly seized a burnt SIM card and some other materials, sources said.

Indore-based businessman Raja married Sonam on May 11 and the couple had left for the North East for their honeymoon on May 20.

They had gone missing on May 23.

On June two, Raja’s decomposed body was recovered by the Meghalaya police near a waterfall in Shillong, whereas Sonam resurfaced in Ghazipur on June nine.

The Meghalaya police suspected that a love affair between Sonam and one Raj Kushwaha, an employee in a plywood manufacturing unit owned by her family in Indore, led to the killing of Raja.

Sonam, her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, their alleged accomplices in the murder, Vishal, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi, were arrested in the case.

All of them were now remanded to judicial custody.