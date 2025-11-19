Trump Claims He Averted 8 Wars Including India–Pak

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim that he stopped eight wars during his presidency, including one between India and Pakistan. The remarks came during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Crown Prince Mohammed is making his first trip to Washington since the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"We've done a lot of good with this office. I've stopped eight wars... I've actually stopped eight wars. I have another one to go with Putin. I'm a little surprised at Putin. It's taken longer than I thought. But we stopped India and Pakistan. I could go through the list... I'm very proud. I stopped one that was almost ready to start again... So it all took place right here in the Oval Office, whether by telephone or whether they came in. Many of these leaders have come in and signed their peace deals in the Oval Office...," Trump told reporters.

President Trump has consistently claimed that he used trade tariffs to stop a potential large-scale war between India and Pakistan, saying his intervention "settled" the conflict within 24 hours — a claim India has denied.

The US President was referring to border clashes between India and Pakistan that followed India’s precision strikes in May this year on Pakistani terror camps under Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians.

Crown Prince Mohammed, 39, serves as the powerful understudy to his 89-year-old father, King Salman, and is widely regarded as Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler. He handles most daily affairs of the state and often represents the kingdom at international forums.

His last White House visit was in 2018, months before Khashoggi’s murder at the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

Trump most recently met the crown prince during a visit to Riyadh in May, the first foreign trip of his second term. He received a lavish welcome featuring a fighter jet escort, an honour guard with golden swords, and Arabian horses flanking his motorcade.