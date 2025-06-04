Potterheads and the Death Of Anti-Trans Author

Conflict is brewing among Potterheads - the fandom of the Harry Potter series - as reports surface that its author, JK Rowling, is funding anti-trans legal battles using the money she earns, as we can guess, from the ‘Harry Potter wealth.’

News has it that the author has become a billionaire again. Rowling was “a fixture on the Forbes billionaires list”, as the magazine itself puts it, from 2004 to 2011. The world lauded, and the Potterheads gleamed with pride when reports emerged that she lost her billionaire status because of philanthropic activities.

Her regaining the billionaire status isn’t a surprise, owing to countless collaborations, theme parks, movies, book sales, video games, theatre and TV shows. A new Harry Potter series is in the making, for which Rowling herself serves as executive producer.

However, things have changed now. Rowling has been courting controversy for a while now, mainly for her words on the social media platform X, and media statements. The latest being her post in celebration of the U.K. Supreme Court ruling that trans women are not legally women. The author posted a photo of herself on X with a caption: “I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights”

The Last of Us star - and the internet’s current obsession - Pedro Pascal and Bridgerton actor Nicola Coughlan have also joined the backlash bandwagon. When the conversation was in the initial stages in 2020, the lead actors of the Harry Potter franchise, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson themselves had also publicly spoken out against Rowling's remarks in her 3,600-word essay about why she had spoken out on "sex and gender issues."

The Pottermore community is also one of the most active literature/movie fan bases, consistently churning out fanfiction that sometimes goes wildly popular. A good majority of them have also consensually renounced Rowling's last book of the series - a play named Harry Potter and The Cursed Child.

In line with this, Pottermore now stands at a juncture where they are conflicted about whether to use the excuse of “death of the author” theory (which means separating the art from the artist), or to boycott the entire franchise. A considerable section of the fandom is joining the boycott call, many suggesting to rely on second-hand purchases so that Rowling will not stand to benefit monetarily.

“Rowling’s idea of DEI? One Asian character named after a sneeze. She used a gender ambiguous name to sell books, but trans folks? That's too much apparently,” says Anwesha Paul, a Hyderabad-based technical writer and owner of first edition hard covers of all seven books.

World over, it is the millennial generation that has been obsessed with Harry Potter and his wizarding world, to the point of being mocked. Many have testified about how emotionally attached they are to the material, in the face of having to commit to a full boycott.

"She wrote about abuse, bullying, bigotry, blood purity, otherness, discrimination in a way that made sense to children. It’s honestly wild to see her become everything she wrote against. On the other hand, several pro-right supporters are claiming a newfound interest in HP stories, owing to Rowling's politics, " says Paya Dixit, content marketer and another Harry Potter fan from Hyderabad. She says she was "(an) obsessive Potterhead who got over it because of the author."

The dilemma is understandable since time and time again, HP symbolisms are evoked to compare whenever a conflict starts between educational institutions and the right-wing government of a country- the recent Trump-Harvard fight included. Dialogues from the movie and books are shared whenever it is deemed fit. Even in India, this rhetoric pops up every now and then.

In the end, the question remains whether the author can actually be removed from the text. In an era of cancel culture, does the woke have space for indecisiveness?