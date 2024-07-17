Hyderabad: An 18-month-old boy died after being brutally attacked by a gang of 5-6 stray dogs within the Jawahar Nagar police station limits on Wednesday. According to Jawahar Nagar police, the boy, Vihaan, came to Hyderabad with his parents, Bharat and Lakshmi, from Siddipet district.



Late on Tuesday evening, Lakshmi stepped out of the house for some work. Vihaan, who was playing outside, followed his mother without her knowledge. One of the dogs attacked Vihaan, dragging him for around 5 metres to an isolated place where more dogs joined and attacked him, causing severe injuries, the Circle Inspector said.

A neighbour informed the toddler's parents, who immediately took him to Meenakshi Hospital. The doctors there directed them to transfer him to Gandhi Hospital for better treatment. However, Vihaan succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the boy’s relatives staged a protest in front of Jawahar Nagar municipal office, demanding compensation, said the Circle Inspector. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed dismay over the incident and directed the authorities to be alert to avoid such occurrences. Consequently, a toll-free number has been set up to ensure quick action in such cases.