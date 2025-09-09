Fresh Protests Erupt in Nepal Day After 19 Killed

Kathmandu: Protesters in Nepal took to the streets again on Tuesday morning, a day after the government lifted a social media ban that triggered violent clashes between demonstrators and police, leaving at least 19 people dead, according to local media.

The Kathmandu District Administration Office imposed an indefinite curfew inside the Ring Road area of the Nepalese capital, reintroducing restrictions just hours after an earlier order was lifted, the Himalayan Times reported. The previous curfew, which expired at 5 am today, was replaced by a fresh order taking effect at 8:30 am.

Protesters were seen blocking roads outside the Nepal Parliament and in Kalanki, among other places, the Kathmandu Post reported.

The unrest comes after security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Kathmandu and Itahari on Monday, leaving at least 19 dead and hundreds injured — the deadliest crackdown on civilian protests in recent years, according to the Himalayan Times.

The protests are directed against what demonstrators call the authoritarian attitude of the government, with many demanding the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. "Yesterday, many students were killed and the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, should leave the nation... Students should continue to raise their voice," one protester told ANI.

A retired Nepal Army Colonel, Madhav Sundar Khadga, said he too faced police violence. "I was also working on the mega campaign against corruption for six months. My son was with me yesterday... I called him up three times, he did not receive the call. After 4 pm, the phone was switched off. Then I came here... I came to the Police but they hit me... I want the President to dissolve this Government," he said.

According to government figures, at least 19 people died and more than 250 were injured in Monday’s protests, which also spread beyond Kathmandu.

The government had decided to lift the ban on social media sites after an emergency cabinet meeting late Monday. The ban was originally imposed last week on platforms that failed to register with Nepal’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, in a statement late Monday evening, announced the lifting of the ban but blamed "infiltration by various vested interest groups" for the violence. He said the government would set up a panel to investigate the protests and provide financial relief to victims, along with free treatment for the injured.