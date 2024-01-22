DHARWAD: A heartwarming display of communal unity unfolded in the villages of Gadag and Dharwad districts as Hindu and Muslim youths came together to joyously celebrate the Pran Pratistha of Sri Rama Lalla at Ayodhya on Monday. The residents of Halyala village in Hubballi Taluk joined hands to celebrate Ramotsava on Monday, creating an atmosphere of unity and brotherhood. The festivities commenced at the Anjaneya Temple in the morning, with active participation from members of the Muslim community.

A special Pooja was conducted in Noorani Mosque, where a portrait of Sri Rama was reverently placed. Jamia Masjid also witnessed a similar celebration. During the temple Abhishekam and Ramanama Japa, accompanied by a captivating performance of 'Sri Rama Pattabhisheka' by children, were held.In the afternoon, 'Anna Santarpane,' the Muslim community took charge and contributed 2 quintals of rice for the event. A grand procession featuring the photo of Sri Rama and Hanagalla Shivakumari Swamiji was held in the village in the evening in the presence of Panchayat president Basavaraja Hasaraddi and other leaders. Babajan Jaamalasabanavara, a villager, stated, "We live in harmony here and celebrate all festivals unitedly. Similarly, today, we are joyously celebrating this event together."In another instance of communal camaraderie, both Hindu and Muslim communities gathered at the Hunasikatte Mosque in Naragund Taluk, Gadag district, to celebrate on Monday. The youth came together to chant 'Sri Rama Jaya Rama' Mantra and perform songs like Raghupati Raghava Rajaram. Rustum, a villager, expressed, "Our village is known for communal harmony as we celebrate both Hindu and Muslim festivals together. For us, Rama and Allah are both the same. We live like brothers here, celebrating all our festivals with joy. Today, during Ramotsava, we have continued this tradition."