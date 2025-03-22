Hindi litterateur Vinod Kumar Shukla selected for 2024 Jnanpith Award

Raipur: Noted litterateur, Vinod Kumar Shukla, 88, has been selected for the prestigious Jnanpith Award for 2024 for his contribution to Hindi literature.

He is the first writer from Chhattisgarh to receive the coveted honor.

The Jnanpith Award Selection Committee at New Delhi on Saturday selected him for the honor for 2024 which carries a cash prize of Rs 11 lakh, a bronze statue of Vagdevi (Hindu deity of wisdom), and a citation.

Overwhelmed with the bestowment of the honour, Mr. Shukla poured out his feelings poetically, “Mujhe likhna bahut tha, lekin bahut kam likh paya (I had so much to write, but I could pen so little)”.

Born on January one, 1937, Mr. Shukla, a short story writer, poet and novelist, made a splash in the literary world by publishing his first poetry collection, ‘Lagbhag Jaihind’ in 1971.

His highly acclaimed novels are Naukar Ki Kameez, Khilega To Dekhenge, and Deewar Mein Ek Khidki Rahti Thi.

He has also penned short stories, many of whom have received wide acclaims in the literary world.

His works have been translated into several languages.

“I cannot describe in words how I feel (to be selected for Jnanpith Award)”, he told the visiting media men at his home here.

He added, “I have seen a lot (in my life), heard a lot and felt a lot, but I could not translate them into writing much. A lot remains to write. As I age, I fear I may not pen what I wish. I am in a great dilemma (because of this). I don’t know how to write fast to complete all the things I want to pen. I regret a bit for this”.

A release by the Bharatiya Jnanpith said, “His writings are known for his simplicity, sensitivity and unique writing style. He is also famous for experimental writing in modern Hindi literature”.

“His poems and stories present the nuances of a common life in a simple language. His writing beautifully expresses the feelings of the common man, his everyday life and the complexities of the society. He has also been awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award among other prestigious honors”, it adds.