Hyderabad Rains: GHMC Helpline Numbers for Rain Related Issues

Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed most parts of Hyderabad on Sunday evening, a day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rain or thundershowers for Hyderabad and its surrounding areas for 14 July. Sudden downpour threw life out of gear in the city, especially near Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad and Golkonda Fort.Residents of Patancheru, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Balanagar, Alwal, Jeedimetla, and other areas reported heavy rain and shared videos of the downpour on social media.According to Google Traffic live map, more than usual or rather heavy traffic is reported in Paradise Circle, Cyber Towers, and Uppal.The city will see showers for three hours continuously; the initial spell will be intense then reduce gradually, said an amateur meteorologist who goes by the name Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) on X.According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS)'s Automatic Weather Stations, up until 7:20 pm University of Hyderabad in Serilingampally recorded the highest rainfall at 5.88 cm, followed by Dr MCRHRD IT Campus in Shaikpet, Hyderabad, with 5.40 cm. Areas including Madhapur in Serilingampally and Madanapur in Madanapur also saw 5.30 cm and 5.20 cm respectively.Meanwhile, GHMC's DRF teams are clearing water stagnation and fallen trees in various places in the city. Citizens may dial 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF for any rain-related issues and assistance.The latest forecast by IMD predicts light to moderate rain or thundershowers, with occasional intense spells and gusty winds, likely to occur towards the night.