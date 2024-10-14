Fans of the popular anime, 'One Piece' were taken by surprise when it was announced that the anime's "Egghead" arc will be on hiatus until Sunday.

The official handle of One Piece took to X and said, "Heads up, One Piece watchers! New episodes of Egghead Arc are taking a break and will return in April 2025. Beginning October 26 a special version of the Straw Hats journey to Fish-Man Island will air, titled One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga!"

The news, shared by Eiichiro Oda's staff on X, says that the break is a vital opportunity for the creative team to elevate the show's quality.

The series is expected to resume with new episodes on March 30, 2025, marking an important moment for the franchise, ahead of the 25th anniversary of its debut on October 20, 1999.

This franchise has also revealed a "Special Edition version' of the Fish-Man Island arc, which is scheduled to air on October 27.

After the announcement fans started giving mixed reactions to it.

A user wrote, "Thanks for the heads up! Looking forward to the return of new episodes in April 2025. Excited to see the Straw Hats journey to Fish-Man Island in the meantime!"

"The team deserves a break. It’s sad but at the end of the day we were getting great content and they deserve this break and when it returns they said they’ll even up the animation so it’s a win for everyone. And the dub will catch up to the sub so there’s a w for dub viewers," another user said.

A third user wrote, "It's a shame, and a surprise, but it doesn't matter, there are always more things to see. Besides, if in the future it comes back with better quality, the wait is worth it."

Another person commented, "You just spoilt the rest of my year. Now I can’t look forward to anything again to keep me going."

