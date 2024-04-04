HC refuses to entertain plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

In a big relief to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi High Court has refused to entertain second PIL seeking Kejriwal's removal as Delhi CM. In view of this, Arvind Kejriwal will continue as Delhi CM.

According to ANI, while refusing to entertain the PIL, in the ensuing arguments, court made oral observations that at times personal interest has to be subordinate to national interest. Court further commented that how can we say that the government is not functioning. LG is competent to take the decisions.

Earlier also, the high court has refused to entertain a similar PIL stating that there can be judicial intervention in the matter.



