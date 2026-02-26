Harvard, TG to Offer Executive Education: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that world-renowned Harvard University in the United States and the Dr MCR Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana here would soon sign a pact.

Under this, Harvard University would offer executive education programmes to the officials and staff of the state government to enhance their professional skills and administrative capabilities.

The Chief Minister said, “The Harvard University management has given an in-principle approval for the collaboration when I proposed the idea during my week-long academic session at Harvard University in January.” He expressed confidence that the pact in the form of an MoU would be a reality soon and that Harvard’s executive programmes would begin in Hyderabad within the next six months.

Revanth Reddy stated this while addressing the valedictory ceremony of the combined foundation course for newly recruited Group-1 and Group-2 officers of Telangana at MCRHRDI on Thursday.

Congratulating the officers who successfully completed their training, the CM said they had transitioned from students to job aspirants and were now entering public service as responsible officers who would serve the nearly four crore people of Telangana.Highlighting the spirit of public service, Reddy said the people of Telangana might endure hardships but would never accept domination. He recalled the struggles of tribal leaders such as Ramji Gond and Komaram Bheem, who fought against oppression. He also referred to the rebellion of Sammakka and Saralamma during the Kakatiya period, noting that “they are revered as forest deities for their sacrifice in the pursuit of social justice, equality, freedom and equal opportunities.”

The Chief Minister exhorted the newly inducted officers to be mindful of the aspirations of the people and the sacrifices of martyrs while discharging their duties. Government officials, he said, serve as the “eyes and ears” of the administration. They played a crucial role in ensuring that welfare schemes reach the beneficiaries effectively, he said.

Highlighting recruitment reforms, Revanth Reddy said the government had fulfilled the long-pending aspirations of youths by conducting the Group-1 examinations after a gap of 15 years. He noted that out of nearly six lakh aspirants, 582 candidates secured Group-1 posts and 775 candidates were selected for Group-2 services.

The government, he said, had revamped the Telangana Public Service Commission by appointing experienced members familiar with competitive examinations and by introducing safeguards to prevent question paper leaks and malpractice.The Chief Minister said the government had defended the recruitment process up to the Supreme Court when legal challenges were raised despite candidates being selected purely on merit. He cautioned the officers against forgetting their responsibilities after attaining positions of authority and urged them to remain grounded as “individuals committed to public welfare.”Revanth Reddy also advised officers to remember noted civil servant SR Sankaran before entering their offices and to uphold compassion while serving the poor.

Stressing family values, he said employees must respect and care for their parents and announced that the government would bring a legislation to deduct 10 to 15 per cent of the salary of employees who neglect their parents. He said a Bill to this effect would be introduced during the upcoming budget session of the assembly.The CM said his interaction with the officers was not mechanical but driven by his emotional attachment and a shared commitment to building a people-centric governance system in Telangana.