Growth: CM Calls For Healthy Competition Between North Andhra And Rayalaseema

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has called for healthy competition between different regions over the pace of economic and social development.

Addressing district collectors here on Monday, Naidu said north Andhra region was marching ahead in development with the proposed setting up of Mittal Steels, TCS and Google Data Centre while Rayalaseema region was competing with north Andhra in development of industries between Lepakshi and Orvakal, Sri City and Tirupati.

Naidu said the economic eco system was strengthening with the development of tourism circuits and encouragement to the MSME sector. He said efforts were on to complete works at ports and airports. “If seaweed culture is encouraged, it would help produce biofuel,” he said and laid stress on the setting up of a separate cell for this purpose.

On welfare, the CM said welfare programmes should be aimed at empowerment of the poor and said the NDA government was according priority for welfare despite facing a financial crisis.

Naidu wanted district collectors to study the conditions in welfare hostels by staying in them for a night and said that a large number of students from the welfare hostels were getting admission in national institutes. He also called for efforts to improve the marks percentage in their examinations.

Claiming that P-4 was a game changer, Naidu directed the collectors to integrate P-4, Dwcra and MEPMA to improve the living standards of the people.