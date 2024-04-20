Hyderabad: Telangana state gears up for a crucial byelection as the Election Commission prepares to issue the MLC bypoll notification for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency in May or June. The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who was elected MLA from Jangaon last year.

The graduate constituency spans 34 Assembly segments across 12 districts.

Only graduates are eligible to vote in this election. While about 5.05 lakh graduates were enrolled as voters in March 2021, a fresh enrollment drive conducted by the EC saw a decrease in numbers, at approximately 4.5 lakh.

The number of male voters decreased by about 49,000 and female voters by about 1,000.

It may be recalled that another MLC bypoll was held for the Mahbubnagar local bodies constituency on March 28, following the resignation of BRS MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy after winning as MLA from Kalwakurthy. The counting for this bypoll, initially scheduled for April 2, was deferred to June 2 by the EC to avoid influencing the Lok Sabha elections polling on May 13.