Govt schools in Karimnagar, Warangal Shine Again

Warangal: Recent efforts by the state government like the Badi Bata programme and the introduction of English-medium instruction beginning at the nursery level, have started yielding positive results in the former Warangal and Karimnagar districts. More families from diverse backgrounds, along with government teachers, are now choosing to enrol their children in government schools.

A key driver of this success has been the proactive outreach by teachers during the Badi Bata programme. They appealed directly to parents: “If your children are not learning, hold us accountable.” This straightforward challenge resonated deeply with the community.

Many teachers demonstrated their confidence in the improved schools by enrolling their own children there, and they encouraged other parents to do the same. For example, Bhukya Tirpuathi, a teacher from Rajanna Sircilla district, enrolled his three children, one son and two daughters, in government schools in Rudrangi mandal. Similarly, teachers Gundeti Ravi Kumar and Padmalatha from Kathalapur mandal secured spots for their sons in local government schools. In Vemulawada, teacher Satyanarayana enrolled his two daughters at the Zilla Parishad High School.

In Ullampally village, Chigurumamidi mandal, residents and school staff united to protect their upper-primary school. Concerned that private-school buses would siphon off enough students to force a closure, they banned two private buses from entering the village, ensuring local enrolment remained high.

In Ramannapet village of Mahabubabad district, primary-school teachers even pooled their own funds to purchase an autorickshaw and cover diesel costs, arranging free transport for students. A volunteer driver agreed to operate the vehicle without charge, boosting the school’s enrolment from 15 to 48 pupils.

Mandal education officer S. Shoba Rani told the press that this shift toward government schools reflects a collaborative effort between educators and families. Many parents are frustrated by unqualified teachers and high fees at private schools, as well as the intense academic pressure placed on their children. In contrast, government schools, conveniently located in their own villages, offer a more relaxed learning environment.

Kolishetty Satyanarayana, president of the district cultural unit, and his wife Uma Devi of Kambalapalli village in Mahbubabad district, celebrated enrolling their daughter Bhavishya, formerly a private-school student, in the local government primary and high school with a festive band procession. They also donated ₹20,000 to the district education officer, A. Ravinder Reddy, for school development.

Inspired by similar success stories, Achha Prashanth and Priyanka enrolled their daughter Subhiksha, along with friends’ children, in a government school. The school management welcomed them with notebooks, pens, and T-shirts.

Satyanarayana praised the remarkable improvements he’d seen, particularly the integration of AI and digital classes led by committed teachers, and noted that Mahbubabad district’s top 10th-grade exam results made the decision to switch schools an easy one.

District education officer A. Ravinder Reddy confirmed that, under the Chief Minister’s directives and the district collector’s guidance, the Badi Bata programme was rolled out successfully across the district. Thanks to the joint efforts of teachers and officials in raising awareness of the benefits of government schools and qualified educators, parent enrolments continue to climb.