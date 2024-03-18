Top
DC Correspondent
18 March 2024 6:04 AM GMT (Update:2024-03-18 06:54:02)
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns, may contest polls
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (DC)
Hyderabad/Puducherry: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation, the Raj Bhavan here said on Monday. Tamilisai, who is also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, has submitted her resignation to Droupadi Murmu, President of India.

"The Hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Honourable President of India," an official communique said.

DC Correspondent
