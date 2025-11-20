 Top
Governor Clears ACB to Prosecute KTR

Telangana
20 Nov 2025 11:15 AM IST

KTR, who has already appeared before the ACB multiple times, faces allegations of misappropriating ₹54.88 crore; chargesheet likely soon.

BRS Working President KTR
Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Sharma has granted approval for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to prosecute former minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) in the Formula E car racing case. The case involves alleged misappropriation of ₹54.88 crore in funds allocated for the Formula E racing event.
KTR has already appeared before the ACB several times in connection with the investigation. Earlier, the ACB had written to the Governor seeking sanction for prosecution, stating that there was evidence suggesting KTR’s involvement.
Following this request, the Governor has now issued formal orders granting permission to proceed. The ACB is expected to file the chargesheet in the case soon.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
KTR Formula E Race Case Hyderabad ACB case 
India Southern States Telangana 
