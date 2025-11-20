Governor Clears ACB to Prosecute KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Sharma has granted approval for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to prosecute former minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) in the Formula E car racing case. The case involves alleged misappropriation of ₹54.88 crore in funds allocated for the Formula E racing event.

KTR has already appeared before the ACB several times in connection with the investigation. Earlier, the ACB had written to the Governor seeking sanction for prosecution, stating that there was evidence suggesting KTR’s involvement.

Following this request, the Governor has now issued formal orders granting permission to proceed. The ACB is expected to file the chargesheet in the case soon.