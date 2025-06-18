Google Opens Safety Engineering Centre in Hyderabad, First in Asia-Pacific

Hyderabad: In a development that will strengthen Telangana’s efforts to use technology for public good, Google on Wednesday inaugurated its Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC India) in Hyderabad. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the facility, which is the first in the Asia-Pacific region and the fourth globally. IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu was also present.

The establishment of GSEC marks a pivotal moment in Telangana's journey toward becoming a global hub for cybersecurity innovation. This first-of-its-kind facility in the Asia-Pacific region affirms Hyderabad's crucial role in developing privacy, safety, and cyber-defence solutions for the next billion users, placing the state at the forefront of global digital safety efforts.“GSEC's presence will attract top-tier safety engineers and foster collaboration with academic institutions to tackle India's unique cybersecurity challenges, while creating thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities,” said Revanth Reddy at the inauguration.The inauguration of GSEC India demonstrates the power of public-private partnerships in building secure digital infrastructure for the nation. “This centre will serve as a catalyst for innovation in cybersecurity, responsible AI development, and digital safety,” said Sridhar Babu.“We welcome Google's significant investment in Telangana's ecosystem and look forward to the impact this facility will have in strengthening our state's position as a premier destination for cutting-edge technology research and development,” he added.GSEC India will serve as the operational heart for transforming plans into tangible solutions and will act as a regional hub for developing safety technologies across the broader APAC region, leveraging Google's global expertise.“With the inauguration of GSEC India today, we are bringing our global experience and expertise—from AI to foundational cybersecurity and user protection. Safety is a shared responsibility, and this launch is a call for the entire ecosystem to come together and collaborate to make the entire chain stronger and smarter,” said Preeti Lobana, Country Manager and Vice President, Google India.The facility will operationalise advanced AI and large language models (LLMs) to power real-time scam alerts on Android via Gemini Nano, strengthen Google Play Protect, and enhance fraud detection across Google Pay, Search, and Gmail. It will also tackle AI-driven deception through adversarial testing, AI-assisted red teaming, and tools like SynthID to watermark AI-generated content.Google’s nearly two-decade partnership with Telangana began with its first Indian office in Hyderabad, which remains one of Google’s largest bases outside the U.S. This collaboration has led to initiatives such as the AnthroKrishi project using AI for sustainable agriculture, traffic optimisation systems with Hyderabad Police, and the launch of a Google Startup Hub to accelerate AI adoption.