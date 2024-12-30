 Top
30 Dec 2024 9:23 AM IST
Goa: Delhi youth collapses, dies on first day of Sunburn EDM festival
A Delhi resident collapsed and died while attending the Sunburn electronic dance music festival in Dhargal village in north Goa (Image credit: Social media)
Panaji: A Delhi resident collapsed and died while attending the Sunburn electronic dance music festival in Dhargal village in north Goa, a police official said on Sunday. The Goa police spokesperson identified the deceased as Karan Kashyap (26), a resident of Rohini in west Delhi.

"The incident took place at 9:45pm on Saturday. Kashyap collapsed and lost consciousness and was immediately taken to a private hospital in Mapusa. He died while undergoing treatment," the official said.

The post mortem will be carried out at Goa Medical College and Hospital and action will follow if any foul play is detected, the police spokesperson added.


( Source : PTI )
