Girders of bridge being built on Maneru River collapse, none hurt

Cement girders of an under-construction bridge on Maneru River collapsed near Odedu in Mutharam mandal of Peddapalli district around midnight on Monday. No one was injured, Traffic is diverted to a temporary road.It is said the girders might have fallen after heavy winds struck the area.The bridge is being built to reduce the distance between Odedu of Mutharam mandal in Peddapalli district and Garmillapalli in Tekumatla mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district. The foundation stone for the â‚¹49 crore bridge was laid in August 2016.Since then, its construction has been going on at a snail’s pace due to the lack of funds and change in contractors.Following the collapse of girders, local people raised doubts about the quality of work.E. Satyanarayana of Manthani said ever since the construction of the bridge started, local people have been using a temporary gravel road laid through Maneru river by private persons, who are collecting toll tax from vehicles. The gravel road is some distance away from the bridge under construction.