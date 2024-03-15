World Sleep Day: Centuary Mattress hosts India’s largest Qoolest Sleep Concert

Hyderabad: Centuary Mattress, India's Sleep Specialist in collaboration with Big FM proudly presents the country's largest qoolest Sleep Concert, a one of its kind sleep inducing event on World Sleep Day, March 15th, 2024. Imagine the audience being asked to doze midway during a concert. Although a swift departure from tradition, sleep concerts are becoming increasingly popular across the globe. These ‘sleep concerts’ are designed to curate an enriching and rejuvenating sleeping experience for the participants. In such concerts, falling asleep halfway through is not just acceptable – it's actively endorsed. In a bid to raise awareness around the importance of sound sleep and its impact on overall wellbeing while helping people overcome their sleep issues, Centuary Mattress has organized this sleep inducing event.



Attendees had a unique opportunity to unwind and rejuvenate to the tunes of Swaram Band, specially curated to induce deep relaxation and promote better sleep. Hosted in the vibrant city of Hyderabad, renowned for its rich cultural heritage, the event witnessed the participation of hundreds of people in an immersive experience like never before.We at “Centuary Mattresses” are thrilled to present the largest qoolest Sleep Concert in India. This one-of-a-kind sleep event aims to educate people on the paramount importance of sleep for our overall well-being. By integrating music, relaxation, and expert insights, we're not only offering a unique experience but also shining a spotlight on the crucial role quality sleep plays in our lives. Join us as we embark on this journey to prioritize sleep and nurture healthier lifestyles across the nation." - Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, GM Marketing, Centuary Mattresses.Sharing his thoughts at the unique event, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said “In today's fast-paced world, the importance of quality sleep often gets overlooked. With this unique concept of Sleep Concert, our goal was to underscore the significance of prioritizing sleep as a part of overall well-being. We are thrilled to associate with Centuary Mattresses for this clutter-breaking event. BIG FM’s endeavor has always been to explore new creative avenues that are not only in line with our brand ideology but also forge meaningful connections with our constantly evolving audience. This concert is yet another example of the same”The attendees who attended the sleep concert witnessed a serene atmosphere by the lake with soft lighting and dreamy fog, creating an unforgettable sleep experience.