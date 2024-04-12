Embassy of France in India unveils second edition of the Villa Swagatam

Commenting on the second edition of Villa Swagatam, H.E. Mr Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, said: “India is a key player in shaping the world of tomorrow, with culturally engaged and innovative stakeholders who are inventing new ways of creating and engaging in dialogue. Villa Swagatam, a flagship initiative of our cultural cooperation with India, helps bring talents from both countries closer together and build lasting bridges between our communities of artists.”





Launched in March 2023 with 16 Indian residency partners, Villa Swagatam encompasses a diverse array of artistic disciplines, with a strong focus on literature and arts and crafts. In its second it not only enables French creators to go to South Asia (India and Bangladesh) but also Indian creators to go to France.



After the resounding success in its inaugural year, Villa Swagatam proudly celebrates the achievements of 17 distinguished laureates, whose impactful work continues to resonate internationally. From Yassine Balbzioui's artwork showcased at the 1-54 Art Fair in Marrakech to Martha-Maria le Bars's textile display presented to President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Jaipur in January 2024, and several books in the making delving into the rich traditions and environment of India, our laureates exemplify the programme's commitment to fostering artistic and literary excellence.



This year, Villa Swagatam returns with greater ambition, forging partnerships with almost 30 prestigious residencies across France, India and Bangladesh, offering a unique platform for creativity to flourish, fostering mutual understanding and dialogue across various disciplines.



Villa Swagatam is proud to welcome 4 new residency partners in India and 1 in Bangladesh, as well as 10 new residencies in France for Indian artists and writers, facilitating a mutual exchange of influences and ideas among France, India and Bangladesh.



Applications for the Villa Swagatam residencies are officially open from 11th April to 31st May, inviting all creative talents to take part in this unique journey.



The selection process will run through the month of June, and the laureates will be announced in mid-July.



Every candidate is invited to have a close look at the description and requirements of each residency before applying and can submit a maximum of 3 choices, ranked in order of preference.



Find out more about the various residencies and what they have to offer:



The Arts & Crafts residencies in India:



● Kalhath Institute (Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh)



● Khoj International Residency (Delhi)

● Nila House (Jaipur, Rajasthan)

● Public Arts Trust of India (Jodhpur, Rajasthan)

● Vastrakala Craft Residency (Gudapakkam, Tamil Nadu)

● Katkatha Puppet Art Trust (Delhi and Mussoorie, Uttarakhand)

● Serendipity Arts Foundation (Delhi)

● Hampi Art Labs (Hampi, Karnataka)

● Jaipur Rugs – International Artist Village Residency (Jaipur, Rajasthan)

● Brihatta Art Foundation (Dhaka, Bangladesh)

The Literary residencies in India:

● The Himalayan Writing Retreat (Satkhol, Uttarakhand)

● The Rachna Books Writers Residency (Gangtok, Sikkim)

● Tara Books (Auroville, Tamil Nadu)

● Sangam House (Bangalore, Karnataka)

● MAD Salon+Lab (Bangalore, Karnataka)

● Alice Boner Institute (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh)

● Eklavya Foundation (Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh)

● Prakriti Foundation Residency (Chennai, Tamil Nadu)

● Sunaparanta Goa Centre for the Arts (Panjim, Goa)

On the French front, renowned residencies participating in Villa Swagatam include:



● Centre National de la Danse (Pantin, Ile de France)



● Biennale de Lyon, Jeune Création Internationale (Villeurbanne, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes)

● La Napoule Art Foundation x Prameya Art Foundation - Art Scribes Award (Mandelieu-La Napoule, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur)

● La Napoule Art Foundation - International collective residency (Mandelieu-La Napoule, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur)

● Mobilier National x Sèvres-Manufacture and National Museum(Paris and Sèvres, Ile-de-France)

● La Maison de la Poésie de Nantes (Nantes, Pays de la Loire)

● La Villa Gillet (Lyon, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes)

● La Maison des Auteurs - Cité Internationale de la Bande Dessinée et de l’Image (Angoulême, Nouvelle-Aquitaine)

● La Marelle (La Ciotat, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur )

● La Maison Julien Gracq (Saint-Florent-Le-Vieil, Pays de la Loire)

For further information about the second edition of Villa Swagatam and application details, please visit the FAQs section on the official Villa Swagatam website





