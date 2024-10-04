UPS launches innovative temperature-controlled facility in Hyderabad for pharma industry

Hyderabad- UPS has launched its specialized healthcare-focused cross-docking facility in Hyderabad.

Designed to keep Indian pharma customers and their needs at the core, this pharma-grade facility comes with global freight forwarding capabilities.

It is equipped with advanced temperature control capabilities, ensuring that sensitive products are always stored and transported within their required temperature ranges – preserving their efficacy and safety.

Providing an additional layer of security for temperature-controlled pharmaceutical shipments, it has a capacity to hold or sort 15 pallets from +15°C to +25°C, 7 Pallets from +2 to +8°C, and 50 pallets under uncontrolled ambient conditions. This enables pharma companies to distribute their products more efficiently, eliminating the need for prolonged warehouse storage.

The facility also serves as a safety net for critical shipments. It ensures that even in contingency situations, these vital shipments remain protected.

UPS Healthcare has been helping companies make their operations more precise, productive, scalable, and smart for over 20 years. We have a team of more than 10,000 healthcare logistics experts, spanning 216 facilities with a total of 17 million square feet (10 million cold chain dedicated) of cGMP and GDP-compliant healthcare distribution space servicing over 200 countries and territories.

UPS Healthcare has been investing to meet the needs of this growing and innovating market for a long time, building out a ‘network within a network’ to make sure we provide the best quality, end-to-end service on the market. Globally, these investments include advanced technologies like robotics, automated picking systems, and track-and-trace solutions have a vital role to play as they help streamline order fulfillment, reduce errors, increase efficiency, and ensure regulatory compliance.

In 2023, UPS Healthcare launched UPS Premier in India, a unique track, trace and redirect technology-led service that prioritizes and tracks critical shipments within 3 meters of their location anywhere in UPS’s global network.

Adhering to Good Distribution Practice (GDP) standards, the facility meets strict regulations governing medicinal product distribution while maintaining high-quality standards throughout the supply chain- ensuring regulatory compliance at all times and contributing to patient safety. These standards include detailed documentation and traceability for all products, which enhances accountability and enables efficient recall processes if needed.

“With India at the forefront of the healthcare industry, we're committed to simplifying logistics for our customers,” said Grégory Goba-Blé, Head of UPS India and Director of MOVIN Express. “When it comes to the future of healthcare, it’s all about innovations in biologics, specialty pharmaceuticals, and personalized medicine. We're here to back up these innovations with precision logistics that fit like a glove.”

"We are excited about the launch of our new specialized healthcare-focused cross-docking facility in Hyderabad," said Arnab Bhattacharya, Country Manager for UPS Healthcare in India. “With its advanced temperature control capabilities, it offers an unparalleled level of security and efficiency. We are the only solution out there that can take care of the full, end-to-end supply chain.”