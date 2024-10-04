Meet Pranav Agarwal and Raghav Bagai in Hurun India's Under 35s List

Pranav Agarwal and Raghav Bagai, with their unconventional advertising backgrounds, have been recognized on Hurun India's Under 35s List. This acknowledgment highlights their unique and disruptive approach to the industry. As the co-founders of SW Network, they have rapidly established their agency as a digital marketing leader known for their bold campaigns that deeply resonate with diverse audiences.





What distinguishes Pranav and Raghav is their strategic vision, viewing advertising not merely as a brand promotion tool but as a dynamic platform for impactful storytelling. Under their leadership, SW Network has delivered standout campaigns for prestigious clients such as BMW Motorrad, Oral-B, Century Ply, and Viacom 18 Network. A particularly notable project is their 'Tide Holi Billboard' campaign, where they utilized minimalist yet powerful visuals to evoke strong emotional connections. This campaign exemplifies their core belief that authentic, well-crafted brand narratives are central to driving meaningful engagement and building long-term consumer trust.

Pranav and Raghav's forward-thinking approach and dedication to transforming traditional advertising strategies continue to push SW Network to the forefront of India's evolving digital marketing space.





Reflecting on the recognition, Raghav Bagai remarked, "Being included in the Hurun Under35s is both humbling and inspiring. It reinforces our belief in the power of entrepreneurship to drive change, and we are motivated to continue exploring new horizons in business. In the advertising and marketing industry, we see immense potential to not just help brands grow but to redefine how businesses connect with their audiences in a digital-first world."



Pranav Agarwal added, "This achievement isn't just about us; it's a reflection of India's entrepreneurial spirit. As young entrepreneurs in the advertising space, we are part of a larger movement that is reimagining the future of entrepreneurship in India, where innovation, resilience, and leadership are crucial to drive progress. We are proud to be leading this change, helping brands tell their narratives in ways that resonate globally."

Looking ahead, the co-founders are focused on exploring new frontiers in advertising, emphasizing creating more personalized and immersive experiences powered by advanced technology. With nearly a decade of success behind them, Pranav Agarwal and Raghav Bagai are setting new standards for creativity and leadership in India and internationally. Their journey underscores the idea that the most impactful stories rise above the noise—and SW Network is committed to continuing its pursuit of these powerful narratives.