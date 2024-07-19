Ultrahuman announces its App Store PowerPlugs with the World’s First AFib Detection Technology on a Smart Ring

Hyderabad: Ultrahuman, a pioneer in wearable technology, launches PowerPlugs, a platform for individual apps and plugins built on top of Ultrahuman’s health and wellness data stack. This is the world’s first in a smart ring form factor.



Recognizing each individual’s health journey is unique, PowerPlugs enables people to choose and focus on the aspects of their health that matter most. It’s designed for highly personalized health insights, ensuring that every individual can personalize their health tracking to their unique needs and goals.



At the forefront of PowerPlugs is AFib Detection, a PowerPlug that discreetly monitors your heart rhythm every night to detect signs of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).



Ultrahuman Ring AIR is the first smart ring in the world to offer AFib detection.



AFib is the most common type of irregular heart rhythm or arrhythmia. It can lead to serious health complications such as stroke and heart failure, if left undetected. Individuals with potential arrhythmia episodes or a history of irregular rhythms can now track AFib closely and seek early intervention.



Speaking on the launch, Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ultrahuman said, “When it comes to health, one size doesn’t fit all. That’s why we built PowerPlugs for people to pick and choose what matters most for their health and wellness. Over the next few years, you could expect thousands of applications to be built on top of Ultrahuman’s comprehensive health data platform. Given our most comprehensive data stack of health markers from Ultrahuman Ring, M1 CGM, Ultrahuman Home, and more to come, there’s infinite scope to build deep experiences over the next few years. Essentially, your Ultrahuman Ring will keep getting better after your purchase.”



“We’re launching our first few PowerPlugs with a novel game-changing capability, AFib detection. This life-saving technology comes with medical approval in limited markets currently and we’re aggressively launching new markets with regulator’s approval every few weeks.”



The PowerPlugs ecosystem can be accessed through the Ultrahuman App and is available in free and premium options.



Circadian Rhythm



Understanding the importance of aligning with natural circadian rhythms, the Ring AIR provides actionable recommendations tailored to your lifestyle. These suggestions include the optimal times to expose yourself to natural light, exercise, and wind down in the evening, aiming to enhance your energy levels, improve sleep quality, and bolster your overall health.



Pregnancy Mode



Pregnancy Mode adjusts health monitoring and recommendations specifically for pregnancy. It provides tailored advice on nutrition, activity levels, and health metrics that are crucial during this time. Gain insights into how to maintain your health and your baby's development, with safety and well-being as the priority.



Cycle Tracking



Cycle Tracking offers a comprehensive overview of your menstrual cycle phases and predicts upcoming cycles with high accuracy. This tool provides personalized insights into your fertility windows and symptom patterns, enabling proactive health management and lifestyle adjustments. Empower yourself with knowledge to make informed decisions about your reproductive health.



Caffeine Window



Track and optimize your consumption of stimulants such as caffeine throughout the day. By understanding your body's response to different stimulants, this tool advises on the best times for consumption to boost your alertness without affecting your nightly rest. Ideal for maintaining high energy levels and ensuring restful sleep.



Vitamin D



Manage Vitamin D intake through sun exposure. The app calculates the optimal times for you to step outside, based on your skin type, location, and current UV index, ensuring you get the most effective and safe sun exposure. It focuses on skin absorption, telling you precisely when to go out and estimating how much Vitamin D (in IU) your skin will absorb during your session. With real-time tracking and safety alerts to prevent overexposure, this PowerPlug makes maintaining healthy Vitamin D levels effortless and personalized.



Jet Lag



Jet Lag PowerPlug features personalized jet lag plans based on the users travel itineraries, sleep patterns, and chronotypes, leveraging evidence-based methods involving light exposure, melatonin supplements, caffeine, and naps. It offers detailed schedules to follow before, during, and after trips, helping reset the circadian clock efficiently.



Weightloss



Integrate meal planning with real-time glucose monitoring to optimize your fitness journey. Ultrahuman Ring AIR tracks calories burnt throughout the day. It syncs with automated food logging to provide a comprehensive view of calorie intake versus expenditure. This helps users maintain a balanced diet and work towards their fitness goals without the hassle of manually logging their data. This is a game changer for anyone optimizing their weight loss journey.



Ovulation



Women can now understand ovulation cycles, helping them better understand their bodies and menstrual health. For women looking to conceive, accurate ovulation detection can significantly increase the chances of pregnancy by identifying the most fertile days. Conversely, for those practicing natural family planning methods, knowing the ovulation period can help in avoiding pregnancy. Additionally, continuous monitoring can help identify potential reproductive health issues early, allowing for timely interventions.



Ultrahuman’s accessibility to health personalization doesn’t stop there. For the first time, developers can get access to Raw PPG, Accelerometer, and Temperature data streams from the Ring AIR. Ultrahuman invites developers to build bespoke algorithms on top of these data streams from the Ring AIR using UltraSignal, Ultrahuman Ring AIR’s developer platform.



UltraSignal will help fuel more customization and innovation in health. Developers can build custom algorithms for Sleep, Stress, Movement, Fertility, and more, creating their own Powerplug.