Tips for Creating a Cosy Indoor Sanctuary This Monsoon

By Shailly Mandiwal, Home Furnishing Direction Leader, IKEA India



The monsoon season offers a refreshing escape from the scorching heat, transforming the world outside into a vibrant landscape. As rain taps on windows and the earthy scent fills the air, it's the perfect time to create a cosy and inviting home sanctuary. Staying indoors during downpours need not be mundane; with a few thoughtful touches, you can fashion a warm space that captures the essence of this rainy season. From soft fabrics and ambient lighting to aromatic scents and lush indoor plants, numerous approaches can turn your home into a haven of comfort and tranquilly.



Soft Lighting for Ambiance



As skies darken and days shorten, lighting plays a crucial role in setting a cosy and relaxing atmosphere at home. Go for soft, warm lighting to foster a soothing ambiance. Dimmable lamps and string lights can work wonders, casting a gentle glow. Shaded chandeliers or pendant lamps diffuse light softly, while fairy lights in glass jars or entwined with plants add a whimsical touch. Flameless LED candles offer a safe, long-lasting alternative, perfect for creating a serene mood. Pair sheer curtains with heavier drapes for light control and privacy, adding texture and depth to your décor. Whether illuminating a corner of the living room or a snug spot in the bedroom, thoughtful lighting placement can transform your home into a warm, inviting space, even on the gloomiest days.



Earthy Tones for Calmness



Rich primary hues and neutral tones evoke the freshness of fall leaves and the scent of soil, imparting a sense of rejuvenation. To foster a calm and peaceful environment, integrate earthy tones into your décor. Natural colours like soft greens, warm browns, and subtle greys echo nature's soothing palette. Opt for wooden, rattan, or bamboo furniture with natural finishes to complement this earthy theme. Instead of accent walls, warm up spaces with curtains, throws, or pillows in cosy fabrics such as linen, cotton, or wool. Enhance the ambiance with indoor plants and décor crafted from natural materials like clay, stone, or woven baskets. Select artwork featuring natural landscapes or abstract pieces in earthy tones to highlight nature-inspired prints. These thoughtful choices create a serene environment where you can unwind, surrounded by the tranquil essence of the outdoors.



Indoor Greenery for Freshness



Enhance your home with indoor plants that thrive in the monsoon's humidity and low light. For low- maintenance options, consider artificial plants to add colour and freshness. Use small artificial plants to break up book collections on shelves, and medium-sized plants as focal points on side tables to bring in a natural touch. Take it up a notch with IKEA's versatile STARKVIND, a multi-functional air purifier that doubles as a table. Pair it with low-maintenance plants like the ZZ Plant, Snake Plant, or Fiddle Leaf Fig for a stylish and refreshing space. Alternatively, choose the versatile Pothos for adaptability in various light conditions.



Aromatherapy for relaxation



Create a relaxed atmosphere with aromatherapy. Light scented candles in fragrances like lavender, green apple, or vanilla, strategically placing them on tables or counters. Use a diffuser to evenly spread calming scents, particularly in central areas like the living room or bedroom. Close your eyes, inhale deeply, and let soothing aromas wash over you, aiding relaxation after a long day.



Comfortable seating for gatherings



Make your home welcoming for gatherings by arranging comfortable seating. Position sofas and chairs for cosy conversations with family and friends. Add flexible options like floor cushions or pouffes for casual seating. Layer comfortable throws and cushions like IKEA GURLI, including the versatile textures. Thoughtfully accessorise with lighting and décor to create an inviting atmosphere, leaving ample space for guests to move with ease. Personalise with colours and textures that reflect your taste for memorable moments of relaxation and bonding.