This Dussehra Set Snow Kingdom’s Snow-Floor on Fire with Your Dandiya Moves!

The ‘City of Pearls’ Hyderabad, the crowning jewel of the state of Telangana, is all set to celebrate the triumph of good over evil during the auspicious festival of Dussehra. During this season of festivities, Snow Kingdom, India’s largest indoor snow theme park, is here to spread festive cheer and merriment with unmissable Dussehra offers to welcome you and your loved ones.

As the holidays approach and children are home, this is the perfect moment for a family escapade without leaving the city. Puvvadi Harika, the Managing Director of Snow Kingdom, is excited to welcome children and their families to the exciting winter wonderland, “Snow Kingdom is thrilled to provide a unique experience to children and their parents alike to bond and create lasting memories this festive season. With the holidays here and children looking for excitement, Snow Kingdom provides a safe and special space for families to take a break from the everyday and experience the extraordinary. We don’t take our promise of “Snow Much Fun” lightly and it’s a promise we have fulfilled with every patron.” Fun meets education with the theme park’s unique brand of ‘FUNDUCATION’ that promises to keep the children entertained and curious. From cascading down the snow slopes to exploring igloos, the fun never ends at Snow Kingdom. With a frosty sub-zero temperature of -8°C and a pearly snowscape, the amusement park provides a unique backdrop to create unforgettable, warm memories with friends and family that will bring a smile for years to come.







This Dussehra, Snow Kingdom brings you even more moments of joy and laughter. To make this festive season even more festive, the winter wonderland has made the impossible possible with Dandiya in the Snow in Hyderabad! Whether you are a professional dancer or have two left feet, an energetic teenager, or a youthful retiree, the hard-to-resist beats, vibrant and energetic dance movements, and pristine snow create a perfect union that will bring everyone to the snowy dance floor.