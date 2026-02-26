Suhasini and Vinod Kumar unveil the first look poster and title glimpses of ‘O Maata Anukundama!’

The upcoming love-and-family entertainer ‘O Maata Anukundama!’, presented by Master Kanishk Mahabalah under the Sri Subhakara Creations banner, actors Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Vinod Kumar, Indraja, Shubhlekha Sudhakar, Srinivas Anantaneni, Monica Mishra,Karthikeya Dev, Aziz Khan, and Annapurnamma in key roles.

Written and directed by Bheemji, the makers recently released the film’s first look poster and title glimpses through Suhasini and Vinod Kumar. Both actors praised the roles and expressed hope for the film’s success.



Bheemji said the film offers a fresh love story suitable for family viewing, while producers Penti Nagaraju and Penti Neeraj Sandeep thanked the senior actors for launching the first look and announced that a teaser will be out soon.

