Shruti Haasan Attends University of Roehampton's Hyderabad Event

Hyderabad: Pan-Indian star Shruti Haasan made a dazzling appearance at The Park Hotel in Somajiguda, Hyderabad, as the chief guest at a meet and greet program organized for students joining the University of Roehampton's new courses in London.





The talented actress congratulated students pursuing their dreams of studying abroad and handed out admission letters to those enrolled in PG and Diploma courses at the University of Roehampton.

Rajesh Goel, Manager of Savaria Educational Consultancy, highlighted the joint initiative between the University of Roehampton and Savaria Educational Consultancy, offering UG and PG courses. He emphasized the advantage of securing admission to PG courses without TOEFL and IELTS entrance tests, based on degree marks.





Guillaume Richard, Director of Recruitment, Admissions, and International Development, Neil Haddock, Head of International Recruitment, and Vidhi Mistry, Business Development Associate, represented the University of Roehampton at the event.

Shruti Haasan's presence inspired the students, and her words of encouragement motivated them to pursue their academic aspirations.



Key Highlights:



- University of Roehampton and Savaria Educational Consultancy joint initiative



- No TOEFL/IELTS required for PG courses

- Shruti Haasan felicitates students

- Opportunities for UG and PG courses in London