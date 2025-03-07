Shivangi Movie Review

Under the banner of First Copy Movies, Shivangi is a film directed and written by Devaraj Bharani Dharan, with Naresh Babu Panchumarthi as the producer. Starring Anandi and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key roles, the film also features John Vijay, Koya Kishore, and others in important characters. Kashif has composed the music, while Bharani K. Dharan handled the cinematography, Raghu Kulkarni served as the art director, and Sanjit Mohammad took care of editing.



Story:As seen in the teaser and trailer, Shivangi follows the life of Satyabhama, who faces multiple unexpected challenges on a single day. Her husband’s deteriorating health, pressure from her in-laws, her parents being trapped in floods, and the lack of timely financial support—these problems pile up all at once.

In such dire circumstances, why does Satyabhama seek help from the police? What exactly happened that required police intervention? Was there a murder or a suicide? Did Satyabhama find solutions to her problems? Shivangi holds the answers to all these questions.



Performances:



Anandi delivers yet another powerful performance in Shivangi, proving her talent once again. She dominates the screen for most of the film, keeping the audience engaged with her natural acting. Without relying on glamorous elements, she appears in just two sarees throughout the film and impresses with her dialogue delivery.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, despite playing police roles in multiple films before, showcases a distinct acting style in this movie with her Telangana dialect.



John Vijay and Koya Kishore, though having limited screen time, leave an impact with their performances.



Technical Aspects:



Director Devaraj Bharani Dharan’s meticulous planning is evident in the film. Usually, when a movie focuses on a single character for an extended time, there’s a risk of losing audience engagement. However, Shivangi maintains intrigue throughout with an intense screenplay that keeps the viewers questioning what’s real and what’s not.

Since the film is set in a single location, the production team ensured top-notch quality without compromising on the visual appeal. Producer Naresh Babu Panchumarthi’s keen eye for detail reflects in the film’s aesthetics.



Art director Raghu Kulkarni enhances the visuals by maintaining a rich and engaging backdrop throughout the movie. The cinematography and coloring are impressive, adding to the film’s overall quality.



The background score plays a crucial role in keeping the audience engaged. The music director ensures that every scene is supported by a gripping background score that elevates the film’s emotional impact.



Highlights:



Engaging Storyline

Strong Performances

High Production Values

Impressive Background Score

Drawbacks:

Single-Location Setting May Feel Repetitive

Final Verdict:

Shivangi is a gripping drama that explores how a woman overcomes multiple crises in her life. Without any vulgarity or double-meaning dialogues, the film is suitable for family audiences. The story effectively portrays how a woman stands up to challenges and finds solutions to her problems.



