Routes 2 Roots Launches Art Workshops across TS and AP Schools

Routes2Roots (R2R), a Delhi-based non-profit organization dedicated to promoting art, culture, and heritage, will be conducting art workshops across schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

This initiative is designed to support the implementation of India's New Education Policy (NEP) by incorporating the arts into the traditional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) curriculum, transforming it into STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics).

The workshops will feature live sessions with esteemed artists and art teachers who will visit schools to educate students in two art forms - Odissi and Kathak. The interactive sessions will provide students with a unique opportunity to learn directly from experts, watch live performances, and engage in Q&A sessions.

The workshops commenced on 26th July and will continue till 9th of August across schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Artist Akhilesh Patel, a renowned Kathak dancer will conduct workshops in Andhra Pradesh, and Shomrita Mandal, Odissi Dancer, will conduct workshops in Telangana.

Commenting on the initiative, Rakesh Gupta, Founder, Routes2Roots, said, "Integrating arts into the curriculum is essential for the holistic development of students. It enhances their cultural awareness and creativity. Our offline art workshops are well aligned with NEP’s vision of fostering creativity and cultural awareness among young learners. By experiencing and engaging with various art forms, students can develop a deeper appreciation for their cultural heritage. We are excited to have a team of talented and experienced artists collaborating with us to bring the richness of the arts to every child. This initiative is a significant step towards making art education accessible to students across the country”