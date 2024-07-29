Rare Case of Advanced Prostate Cancer Successfully Treated at AOI Hyderabad

Hyderabad: American Oncology Institute (AOI) at Citizens Specialty Hospital in Hyderabad is pleased to announce the successful treatment of a 72-year-old male patient with advanced prostate cancer. The patient, initially experiencing acute urinary retention in 2014, underwent a complex and multi-faceted treatment journey that highlights the expertise and advanced care available at AOI.





In 2014, Arjun Shetty (name changed) experienced acute urinary retention and consulted a urologist at another hospital in the city. He was prescribed medication at the time. A biopsy revealed prostate carcinoma. He then underwent bilateral orchidectomy (surgical castration). He had multiple relapses after this and was treated elsewhere multiple lines of chemotherapy.



He came back to AOI in 2022 with recurrence of disease; surprisingly, his PSA was very low. Considering that he had disease progression but with very low PSA, doctors at AOI planned to do a repeat biopsy to look for transformation. It revealed transitional cell variant of prostate carcinoma. Considering his age, frailty, use of multiple prior chemotherapies, and a very rare histology, next-generation sequencing was attempted on the tumour tissue. His tumour tissue was positive for MSI high and TMB high status, which warranted immunotherapy.



Dr K.V. Krishnamani, Medical Oncologist, AOI, Hyderabad explained the multidisciplinary approach taken, "The patient's case was challenging due to the advanced nature of his prostate cancer. Our team utilized a combination NSG / Molecular testing / Immunotherapy. This comprehensive approach not only addressed the cancer but also improved the patient's quality of life. His response to treatment has been encouraging, showcasing the advanced care capabilities of AOI. This is one of the few cases globally where a patient of this age with this rare variety of prostate cancer has been successfully treated with immunotherapy, achieving such excellent results."

He then received immunotherapy every 3 weeks, and 2 years from the start of immunotherapy, his disease is in complete remission. He is clinically well, ambulatory, and much better than what he was in 2022. This case highlights the need for highly specialized molecular testing, the need for repeat biopsy in cases of recurrence, and the excellent results with immunotherapy in such patients.





Harish Trivedi, CEO, CTSI- South Asia, stated, "This case exemplifies the importance of leveraging cutting-edge molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine in cancer treatment. Our investment in advanced technology and research at AOI continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in oncology care. The success of this case highlights the exceptional capabilities and dedication of our team at AOI Hyderabad in delivering world-class cancer treatment."



Dr Prabhakar P, Regional Chief Operating Officer, AOI, Hyderabad emphasized the significance of this case, "This successful outcome underscores our commitment to providing state-of-the-art cancer care. AOI at Citizens Specialty Hospital integrates advanced technology with expert clinical knowledge to offer personalized treatment plans. We are proud of our team's dedication to achieving the best possible outcomes for our patients."

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers among men, and early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes. According to recent data from the World Health Organization, early-stage prostate cancer has a nearly 100% five-year survival rate when detected early. Dr Krishnamani KV adds, "Regular screenings and early detection are crucial in managing prostate cancer effectively. We encourage all men over 50, and those with a family history of the disease, to undergo routine check-ups and screenings."