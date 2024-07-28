Piaggio India cracks down on counterfeit spare parts with major raid in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Piaggio India in collaboration with Vijayawada Police department conducted raids against the production and distribution of counterfeit Piaggio parts in Vijayawada.

A person was arrested for allegedly being involved in the production and distribution of fake Piaggio parts. Over 350 unauthorized spare parts, accessories, and counterfeit packaging materials were seized from him.

Urging customers to use only authorised parts for better results, Malind Kapur, Executive Vice President, Spare Parts Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, “We have been working closely with law enforcement agencies across India, not only to safeguard customers but to also serve a stern warning to counterfeiters about the potential legal consequences of their activities. Genuine Piaggio Original Spare Parts can only be purchased from an authorised/ distributor/ dealership / Shoppe /retailer, and we urge our customers to only buy from authorised shops to ensure they get the highest quality and service they deserve.”