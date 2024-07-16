Peka Medalu Movie paid Premieres for 50 rupees

Hero and Producer Rakesh Varre from Crazy Ants Productions, the movie 'Evariki Cheppoddu' has received good success in theaters and OTT. Now movie Peka Medalu is coming as the second film from the same production house. Vinod Kishan is making his debut as a Telugu hero with this film. Earlier, he acted in the movies 'Na Peru Shiva', 'Andhagaram' and 'Gangs of Godavari'. Anusha Krishna is playing the heroine. Recently the trailer of this movie got a good response. Along with comedy, middle class family emotions have been shown very well. This is a movie based on women empowerment. Earlier, the promotions done by Hero with the innovative QR scan and ball worked out well. And now they are planning special shows in some areas of Vizag, Vijayawada and Hyderabad by charging the ticket rate of paid premieres at 50 rupees. Seeing these new promotions, leading distributors came forward and prepared to release the film. On 19th of this month Peka Medalu movie is going to hit the screens.

Director Nilgiri Mamilla said : The trailer of the movie is getting a very good response. Producer Rakesh Varre was very supportive. All the actors who acted in the movies cooperated well. The audience also supporting the promotions we are doing. We are going to bring the movie to the audience on 19th of this month. We hope that our film will be well received by the Telugu audience as films with content are well received. I am sure that everyone will like this movie.