Paradise treats old age home during the holy month of Ramzan

Hyderabad: Paradise biryani visited Fatima Old age Home in Falaknuma to give away festive treat as part of the Ramzan feast. Over 60 members of the old age home were treated by Paradise with their legendary Biryani, Haleem and Double-ka-Meetha, the famous Hyderabadi dessert – as part of their CSR initiative this year especially as an act of kindness being rendered this holy month of Ramzan. The aim is to bring cheer and smiles to the members of the old age home as part of the CSR initiative.



As a flagbearer of the best Hyderabadi Biryani, the popular biryani house has been wooing peoples from across the world every season. Extreme care is taken in preparing the food until dished out in line with the safety protocols and hygiene standards in the current times.On the occasion Mr. Gautam Gupta, CEO – Paradise Food Court Pvt. Ltd. said, “An act of kindness during the holy month of Ramzan fosters our willingness to continue to serve better. We wanted to bring smiles on to the faces of these wonderful people who also deserve to be happy and feel cared for during the holy month.”The food chain has acquired its place in the Limca Book of Records for ‘Most Biryanis Served In A Year’. In 2017, Paradise catered over 70 lakh servings of biryani and in 2018 the numbers crossed over 90 lakh. Paradise also won the ‘Restaurant Serving The Best Biryani’ award at the Asia Food Congress and Golden Spoon Award at the India Food Forum in 2018. Through the years they have won several accolades and laurels from Telangana State Hotels Associations, GHMC, Times Food Award, Pride of Telangana and Lifetime Achievement Award to name a few.