Old School Brundavanam Launched in Hyderabad

Old School Rituals is delighted to announce the grand launch of Old School Brindavanam in Hyderabad, an enchanting extension of our Old School Rituals. Brindavanam represents another step in our journey to share age-old secrets of well-being. It is a space dedicated to healing, self-care, and art, offering a unique blend of traditional practices and modern luxury.



Old School Rituals is founded by renowned singer and entrepreneur Smita Vallurupalli. Old School Rituals aims to revive and bring the essence of age-old practices to life. Smita's deep-rooted traditional upbringing and her passion for authenticity and artistry inspired her to create a brand that stays true to its roots.



The phrase ‘old school’ evokes a myriad of emotions, from the nostalgia of being pampered by our aunts and grandmothers to the present-day challenge of self-care amidst urban life's pressures. Old School is a philosophy of holistic wellness, beauty beyond the skin, and the human spirit seeking expression and connection.



Brindavanam is the first-of-its-kind experience centre in Hyderabad, adhering to time-tested practices to promote holistic well-being. We offer unique crystal oil-infused therapies, naturopathic healing practices, and luxury skin, hair, and body care rituals. Our services cater to both adults and children, ensuring that the entire family can benefit from these ancient secrets.

Looking ahead, Brindavanam will expand its reach, with new centres slated to open in Goa, Fort Kochi, and Chennai by the end of this year.