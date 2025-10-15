Meru Students Spread Diwali Joy with ZPHS Children Through Celebration and Sharing

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming display of empathy and festive spirit, students from Meru International School – Miyapur and Tellapur visited the nearby Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) to celebrate Diwali with 170 students through a series of engaging and joyful activities.

The celebration beautifully embodied the essence of Meru Diwali — a time to share light, laughter, and love beyond one’s own walls. Meruvians interacted with the ZPHS students through diya painting, fun games, a lively dance performance, and a thoughtful skit that highlighted the true significance of Diwali. The younger students participated enthusiastically, their faces glowing with excitement and happiness.

It was a memorable morning of shared smiles and meaningful connections — a reflection of how compassion, community, and creativity come together at Meru. The warmth and enthusiasm with which Meruvians engaged with the children reflected the school’s belief that education extends far beyond classrooms — into the values of kindness, empathy, and service.

Speaking about the initiative, Meghana Gorukanti Jupally, Founder of Meru International School, said that “At Meru, we believe that learning is not confined to academics but includes nurturing empathy and social responsibility. Festivals like Diwali remind us of the power of giving and togetherness — and it’s heartening to see our students carry this light into the community with such genuine warmth.”

The Meru Diwali celebration at ZPHS was a shining reminder that the true spirit of the festival lies not just in the lights we kindle, but in the joy we share.