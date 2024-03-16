Marham - Resonating Resilience hosts Autism Aura

HYDERABAD: Marham - Resonating Resilience, a leading NGO dedicated to advocating for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), hosted the most anticipated "Autism Aura," a talent and cultural showcase designed to celebrate inclusivity as part of the prestigious 2-day national conference, "Autism Odyssey." The event took place at the Global Peace Auditorium, Bhramakumaris Gachibowli on Saturday.

Under the visionary guidance of Dr. Nabat Lakhani, a leading obstetrician and gynaecologist in the city, 'Autism Aura' endeavours to raise awareness about autism spectrum disorder and promote the creation of an inclusive society. Dr Lakhani's unwavering commitment to this cause has been instrumental in shaping the event's mission.

MLA Mynampally Rohith, Renowned actress and producer Lakshmi Manchu, and Music Director, Composer, and Singer, RP Patnaik graced the event as the esteemed chief guests. Guests also includes Kamini Saraf, Manju Kalanidhi, Archana Suresh, Director - Telangana Social Impact Group (T-SIG), the CSR wing of the Telangana government and Tarun, Founder of CoKarma. Their presence resonated the significance of the event in advocating for autism awareness and inclusivity.

Speaking at the event Dr. Nabat Lakhani thanked everyone for such great support. She said "From the whole team of Marham, I want to thank all the esteemed guests who made this event a grand success. Autism Aura represented a significant stride towards fostering understanding, acceptance, and inclusivity for individuals with autism spectrum disorder. Marham - Resonating Resilience invites all stakeholders and supporters to join hands in this noble endeavour."

Autism Aura featured three captivating segments performed by individuals on the spectrum along with others - a true mark of inclusivity:

Dance Mania: A dynamic showcase of diverse dance forms, including classical fusion and folk performances, promising to mesmerize the audience.

Fashion Show: An extravagant display of style and creativity aimed at celebrating individuality and inclusivity.

Musical Gala: A melodic journey orchestrated by RP Patnaik, offering soul-stirring performances and musical tributes.

A significant highlight of the event was the launch of Hyderabad's first Autism forum called 'Spectrum Sparkle',As an integral part of the event stalls displaying the talents of individuals on the spectrum, showcased their pursuit of independent living, thus further highlighting the theme of inclusivity.

