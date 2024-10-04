Landmark Partnership Announced at National Press Conference for the Historic Hornbill Music Festival

Hyderabad: The National Press Conference at the Novotel Hall 5 & 6 Hitech City, Hyderabad, will mark a significant milestone in the cultural landscape of India as the Governments of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Nagaland join forces with the Shreyas Group and Suchir India Group to host the biggest and most historic music festival in the country: The Hornbill Music Festival. Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao participated as a chief guest in the event.





This prestigious event, which celebrates the rich tapestry of Indian music and culture, will introduce an unprecedented Battle of the Bands Contest featuring a staggering total prize money of 4 million rupees—the largest ever offered in the history of Indian band contests. The winning bands will take home prizes of 2 million rupees, 1.5 million rupees, and 500,000 rupees respectively, setting a new benchmark for talent recognition and support.

The press conference will commence with a Meet and Greet session, offering an exclusive opportunity for attendees to engage with the dignitaries, followed by a photoshoot and interviews. The program will include:



• Emcee Welcome: Opening remarks to set the tone for the gathering.



• Dignitary Introductions: Featuring prominent figures such as:

o Mr. Kiran, Managing Director of Suchir India

o Mr. Sreenivas, Director of Shreyas Group

o Mr. Ujjwal Mukhia, CEO of Artist Connect

o Shri Temjen Imna Along, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism

o Shri Abu Mehta, Hon’ble Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland

o Shri Theja Meru, Hon’ble Chairman of TaFMA

o A representative from the Andhra Pradesh Government

During this landmark event, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will lay the groundwork for future partnerships aimed at nurturing emerging talent in the cultural sector. This initiative is designed to create a vibrant platform for artists across the nation, providing them with opportunities to showcase their skills and creativity.

