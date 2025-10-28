Jio Cements Market Leadership in AP & Telangana with Strong Growth

Hyderabad: Reliance Jio has further consolidated its dominance in the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (AP Telecom Circle), posting robust growth across both wireless and wireline segments during September 2025.

In the wireline subscriber base, Jio added 40,641 new users, increasing its count from 17.87 lakh in August to 18.28 lakh in September 2025, the highest among all operators. This surge reflects sustained demand for JioFiber broadband and enterprise connectivity solutions, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III towns.

Bharti Airtel registered a moderate rise of 12,043 subscribers, while BSNL remained largely stagnant with marginal growth. Vodafone Idea, however, saw a loss of 1,310 users, underscoring continued customer migration toward Jio’s high-speed fiber network.

On the wireless front, Jio recorded a net addition of 1.17 lakh mobile subscribers, taking its total user base in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana to 3.18 crore by the end of September 2025. Jio once again positioned itself as the top gainer in the state’s mobile segment.

Airtel followed with marginal growth (+39,248 users), maintaining a stable 3.43 crore subscriber base. BSNL showed a surprising uptick (+80,840 users), driven by rural penetration and affordable plans. Vodafone Idea, however, continued to lose ground, shedding nearly 70,000 users.

With strong subscriber additions across both fixed and mobile categories, Jio remains the undisputed market leader in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana’s telecom landscape. Jio’s sustained growth trajectory — powered by its fiber footprint, 5G readiness, and integrated digital ecosystem — reinforces its strategic edge as the operator of choice across consumer and enterprise segments in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana.