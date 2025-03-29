Jackson Wang Unveils Bold New Single & Music Video “GBAD” Ahead of Magic Man 2

Global icon Jackson Wang makes a powerful statement with the release of “GBAD”, the latest single from his highly anticipated album, Magic Man 2, set to drop in 2025.

With “GBAD,” Jackson sheds his people-pleasing tendencies and embraces the sometimes uncomfortable reality of setting boundaries. The song’s sharp, unapologetic lyrics reflect the personal growth that comes with standing up for oneself, even if it means being seen as the villain in someone else’s story.

Produced by Grammy-winning producer Dem Jointz, “GBAD” is an unapologetic alt- R&B track that pairs Jackson’s unmistakable vocals with laid-back, jazzy production. Accompanying the track is a melancholic yet darkly comedic music video, directed by Rich Lee. The visual takes viewers into an idyllic town where Jackson’s Magic Man alter ego is repeatedly called upon to save the day, only to feel unappreciated and unseen. The surreal storyline mirrors Jackson’s own experiences, capturing the emotional weight of constantly being expected to show up for others.

This launch follows “High Alone,” the first single from Magic Man 2, which topped Apple Music charts in 22 countries and regions. Last month, Jackson announced that Magic Man 2 is set to arrive in 2025 and shared the riveting single “High Alone,” which explores isolation and self-destruction and introduces the deeply personal themes of the upcoming album. Produced by Jackson himself, the album will unfold across four chapters, reflecting different stages of grief, from denial and self-destruction to acceptance and self-liberation. Building on the Magic Man persona (a mask- a means to navigate his darkest emotions and internal struggles), first introduced in his Billboard-charting 2022 album, Magic Man 2 offers Jackson’s most vulnerable and unfiltered storytelling yet.

Beyond his music, Jackson continues to make waves in fashion and culture. With over 100 million social media followers, he is the most-followed artist in China on Instagram. His influence spans beyond music, as he currently serves as Creative Director for Nike and Jordan, alongside being a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and Hennessy.

With Magic Man 2, Jackson Wang is not just redefining his artistry, he’s breaking boundaries and stepping into his most authentic self.