ISB welcomes 51 aspiring entrepreneurs for the inaugural ivi programme

Hyderabad: Business (ISB) welcomed the founding batch for I-Venture Immersive (ivi), a six-month, full-time, on-campus programme designed to nurture aspiring entrepreneurs, guiding them from the discovery of ideas to building scalable ventures.



Marking the occasion, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Government of India, Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, and Professor Bhagwan Chowdhry, Faculty Director, I-Venture @ ISB, unveiled a state-of-the-art classroom, specifically designed for the ivi programme. The newly inaugurated classroom, designed as a centre for innovation and collaboration, will serve as a hub for creative thinking and hands-on learning.

Speaking at the event, Shri Chaudhary praised ISB’s efforts to nurture entrepreneurial talent in India. He highlighted the diversity of the cohort, noting that more than 40% of the class are women, and wished the entrepreneurs great success in their ventures. "This programme will empower aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into reality, further strengthening the country's startup ecosystem," he said.

The six-month immersive experience – billed as ‘more than an incubator, more than a school’ – will be conducted full-time at the Hyderabad campus of ISB, offering budding entrepreneurs transformative support and funding opportunities to bring their innovative ideas to life. The founding class of 51 entrepreneurs, comprising 22 females and 29 males, officially joined the programme on October 3, 2024.

Mr. Saumya Kumar, Director, I-Venture @ ISB, and thought leaders and industry captains from the startup and entrepreneurship space were present at the inaugural session.



