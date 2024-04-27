India’s premium gaming and entertainment experience SHOTT in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: SHOTT India, the ultimate destination for unparalleled entertainment experiences, proudly announces its continued expansion and groundbreaking innovations within the gaming and entertainment industry, sprawling over 2,65,000 SQ FT in the Indian retail market and growing.



Dedicated to delivering top-tier entertainment for all age groups, SHOTT India has solidified its position as the premier choice for individuals seeking excitement, fun, and a premium customer experience. Since its inception in 2014, SHOTT has consistently set new benchmarks in the entertainment sector, offering a diverse range of activities and amenities all under one roof.



The recently inaugurated flagship venue in Hyderabad's Hi-Tech city, sprawling across an impressive 20,000 square feet, embodies SHOTT's unwavering commitment to delivering world-class entertainment and personalised customer

service. Featuring a multitude of attractions including Bowling, Laser Tag, over 40 arcade games, bespoke party banquets, and a restaurant and bar offering an enticing array of culinary delights and handcrafted cocktails, SHOTT ensures an unparalleled experience for every guest.



SHOTT's venues have become synonymous with hosting premium corporate, birthday, and kitty parties, as well as events with amenities tailored to clients and elaborate visions. Notable clients include top firms like Sugar Cosmetics, Netflix India, YouTube India, and celebrity parties for leading names such as Jacqueline Fernandes, Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff and many more.





Recognized as the pioneers of premium indoor gaming and entertainment experiences in India, SHOTT has already left an indelible mark in major cities such as Surat, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Mumbai. With a workforce of over 550 dedicated

employees, SHOTT is poised for further expansion, with plans to open additional venues in Mumbai and other major cities including Delhi – Gurgaon, Indore, and beyond, as part of its global expansion strategy.

Commenting on the company's future plans, COO - Smeet Shah emphasised “We are growing at an exponential pace, and are aiming to capture 40% of the industry market share by 2025 as part of our domestic and global expansion plan.

Our efforts are constantly driven towards bringing state of the art gaming and entertainment and

an impeccable customer experience to our guests” says Smeet Shah - COO.





In addition to its immersive entertainment offerings, SHOTT distinguishes itself with its path breaking redemption counter experience, offering patrons the chance to win premium prizes including iPhones, MacBook's, and luxury items from esteemed brands such as Louis Vuitton, Armani, Chanel, Gucci etc.





To further enhance guest satisfaction, SHOTT has launched its mobile application, enabling users to seamlessly book slots and access exclusive offers, thereby eliminating queues and maximising enjoyment.