Indian Govt Imposes Ban on 23 Ferocious Dog Breeds Following Rising Cases of Attacks

The banned breeds, which include Rottweiler, Pitbull, Terrier, Wolf dogs, Russian Shepherd, and Mastiffs, have been identified as posing significant risks to human safety, with instances of attacks leading to severe injuries and even fatalities. The prohibition extends to mixed and crossbreeds of these breeds, emphasizing the government's commitment to ensuring comprehensive safeguards.The decision follows a thorough examination by a joint panel of experts and animal welfare organizations, prompted by an order from the Delhi High Court. Mandated to consult all stakeholders within a stipulated timeframe, the panel's report served as the basis for the government's decisive action.The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has taken proactive measures by directing chief secretaries of states and Union territories to enforce the ban effectively. Furthermore, a recommendation to prohibit the import of these breeds has been forwarded by an expert committee chaired by the commissioner of Animal Husbandry.The comprehensive list of banned breeds encompasses a range of formidable dogs, including Pitbull Terrier, Tosa Inu, American Staffordshire Terrier, Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, and others commonly associated with aggressive behavior. The government's directive underscores the seriousness of the issue, prohibiting the import, breeding, sale, and any other purposes involving these breeds and their crossbreeds.In addition to the ban, the government has emphasized the enforcement of existing regulations such as the Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules 2017 and the Pet Shop Rules 2018, aimed at ensuring responsible pet ownership and preventing the exploitation of animals for profit.The move has garnered support from animal rights organizations, including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, which had petitioned for such action to protect both humans and vulnerable dog breeds. PETA's efforts underscore the significance of this ban in curbing the suffering endured by dogs bred for illicit activities like dogfighting, while also safeguarding public safety.In its petition, PETA emphasized the critical role of government intervention in preventing the abandonment and mistreatment of breeds like pit bulls, which are often subject to cruelty and neglect due to their perceived aggressive nature.